More Train Trips, New Card Readers Coming for MBTA Fairmount Line

Significant improvements are coming to the Fairmount Commuter Rail line after the MBTA's Fiscal & Management Control Board unanimously voted for it, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and the MBTA announced Monday.

The improvements will increase the number of weekday train trips by 20 percent starting in May, according to a statement from Boston City Hall. They will also introduce new card readers that allow riders to pay fares with Charlie Cards.

"These additional trips will benefit Boston Public School students, night-shift workers and residents who have historically faced barriers to rapid transit," said State Sen. Nick Collins in a news release.

The Fairmount line is the only commuter rail line entirely within Boston. It runs through Hyde Park, Mattapan and Dorchester. Currently, it runs 40 tips per day, according the MBTA schedule.

"All residents of Boston deserve access to affordable rapid transit, which we know breaks down barriers to gainful employment and economic mobility. This is a question of environmental justice, equity and opportunity, and I am committed to securing that for all residents," Collins stated.

The Fairmount line has received several other improvements in the past year. In 2019, the MBTA piloted an extension of the Fairmount line to Foxborough and opened the new Blue Hill Avenue station.