Massachusetts vaccine rollout

More Vaccine Clinics Opening Statewide Amid Omicron Surge

Already, there almost 1,000 locations across the state providing vaccines

By Katie Brace

As the state tries to curb the spread of COVID-19, a new vaccine and booster clinic is opening in Roxbury at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex.

The state says they will be able to give 400 vaccines a days here.

This is a walk-in clinic. Appointments can also be made through vaxfinder.mass.gov.

Vaccines are for those ages 5 and up.

Already, there almost 1,000 locations across the state providing vaccines.

According to the most recent information as of last week, 84 percent of eligible people in the state had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The state is opening a vaccine clinic in Lynn today as well. Two more open tomorrow: One at Fenway Park and one in Taunton.

