More visas revoked for students at local universities like Harvard and WPI

More international students at several schools in Massachusetts, including Harvard University, have had their visas revoked.

Administrators at several of these colleges say they’re only learning of these visa revocations through daily monitoring of a government database known as SEVIS, or the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System through the Department of Homeland Security.

Twelve people associated with Harvard – seven students and five recent graduates – have had their visas terminated. Visas were also revoked for 13 students at UMass Amherst.

In Worcester, 12 students at Clark University have reportedly either had their visas revoked, or their accounts through SEVIS have been terminated.

And at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, the visas of four international students have been revoked.

In all of these cases, the schools report that they were not informed by federal authorities, nor given any reasons why these student visas were being revoked.

Immigration experts say typically, if a visa status is revoked, a student can complete their studies in the US, but they cannot leave and re-enter the country.

But all of that is up in the air now with the recent deportations of international students with F-1 visas under the Trump administration.

Administrators at these schools say once they discover these status changes, they’ve been notifying the students and referring them to legal assistance. They’ve also been holding multiple “Know Your Rights” information sessions, and there’s one scheduled for Harvard students Friday morning at 10.