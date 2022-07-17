Local

BOSTON

Off-Duty Firefighter Rescues Baby From House Fire in Hyde Park

Boston Fire Department

A fire tore through a home in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Norton Street around 7a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the back of the home.

The fire started at the back porch of the house spread through the first and second floor to the roof, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston Fire says an off-duty firefighter who lives in the front apartment caught a baby that a mother dropped from the second floor. The mother then jumped out of the apartment, and the father was taken to a nearby hospital.

Boston Fire says all residents in the multi-family home were safely evacuated.

