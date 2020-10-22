Morning Fog Gives Way to Summer-Like Day

We are expecting more fog this morning. Visibility may drop below 1/4 mile at times. Be sure to use your low beam headlights and drop your speed when you encounter dense fog.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s today. The average high temperature this time of year is 60 degrees. Temperatures will be dropping tomorrow. Another warmup is expected by Saturday as a warm front lifts off to the northeast. Once again, it will be warm and humid. Sunday, will be much cooler with high temperatures only in the mid 50s.

Signals are still pointing to an active stretch of weather early next week. There are two possibilities we're looking at. The first would be a strong cold front with showers and thunderstorms. In this case some strong thunderstorms may be possible. The other possibility is a coastal storm that takes shape and brings beneficial rain , wind and mountain snow. It's still too early to tell which solution will verify.

We do know that quieter weather will move in mid to late week and continue into Halloween. At this point Halloween looks to be cool, but dry and sunny.