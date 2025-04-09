Most charges dropped against teens charged in TikTok-inspired ‘catch a predator' plot

Most of the charges have been dropped against five Massachusetts college students accused of plotting to lure a man through a dating app into visiting campus last fall and then seizing him as part of a “Catch a Predator” trend on TikTok.

The students -- Kelsy Brainard, 18; Easton Randall, 19; Kevin Carroll, 18; Isabella Trudeau, 18; and Joaquin Smith, 18 -- pleaded not guilty at their January arraignment in Worcester District Court. A sixth defendant who is a juvenile was arraigned separately.

All of the teens are students at Assumption University, a private, Roman Catholic school in Worcester.

A spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney's Office confirmed that the kidnapping and conspiracy charges against the five named defendants were dismissed Tuesday by a Worcester District Court judge. They said Brainard, whose Tinder account was used to correspond with the man, still faces a charge of intimidating a witness/police/court official, and Carroll still faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The disposition of the case against the juvenile was not immediately known.

The target — a 22-year-old active-duty military service member — told police that he was in town for his grandmother’s funeral in October and “just wanted to be around people that were happy,” according to a campus police report. He said a student whose Tinder profile said she was 18 invited him over and led him into a basement lounge.

A few minutes later, "a group of people came out of nowhere and started calling him a pedophile,” accusing him of wanting sex with 17-year-old girls, according to the report.

The man told police that he broke free and was chased by at least 25 people to his car, where he was punched in the head and his car door was slammed on him. He fled and called city police.

Campus surveillance video shows a large group of students, including the woman, “all with their cellphones out in what seems to be a recording of the whole episode,” the police statement said. They are seen “laughing and high fiving with each other” in what appeared to be “a deliberately staged event,” and there was no evidence to indicate the man was seeking sexual relations with underage girls, the police report said.

After the assault, Brainard reported the man to police as a sexual predator and said she was frightened by him. She said he had come to campus uninvited and that she texted a male friend who chased him away. All of this was false, campus police concluded after reviewing surveillance recordings and finding that “first person perspective videos” were being circulated among students.

The students told police they were inspired by the "Catch a Predator" trend on TikTok. They shared ideas of what to tell the man through the Tinder app to lure him to campus, and then spread word through a dormitory chat group that a “predator” was in the building, according to a campus police report.

Attorneys for the students were not immediately available for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.