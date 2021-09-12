Mostly Dry Sunday, Showers and Storms Later in the Day

The high-pressure system that brought in the beautiful weather Saturday is pushing offshore.

The next front from Canada is approaching from the northwest.

This means a return flow from the southwest, with more humid weather developing Sunday and wind gusting past 25 mph at times.

Plenty of sunshine Sunday morning, and increasing clouds from northwest to southeast this afternoon. The high temperature will be in the 70s north to low and mid 80s south.

It will be a little cooler at the South Coast, where wind comes in off the ocean gusting past 30 miles an hour.

This morning in Natick, the Flutie 5k is being run with pleasant weather, temperatures in the low 70s and dewpoint near 60 degrees.

Our New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon with the temperature in the low 80s, with higher humidity in the fresh breeze gusting past 20 mph.

Showers and storms may develop in parts of northern Vermont and New Hampshire early Sunday afternoon. But most of us have a dry Sunday.

The front moves to central New England and stalls Sunday night with a wave of low pressure rippling right across New England from west to east. This will generate some heavy rain with possible thunder long and north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Some of us may get an inch of rain, with a slight chance of damaging wind gusts in the middle of the night.

The wave of low pressure races away to the east Monday with the return to sunshine for most. Clouds may linger near the south coast, though. Temperatures should be cooler -- in the 60s north and 70s south with a bit of a breeze from the northwest.

Tuesday looks nice, with high pressure from Canada. Sun will fade behind clouds as another warm front approaches in the afternoon.

We get into warmer wind with more humidity Wednesday and a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, with temperatures back to the 80s.

Another weather front likely stalls near us late week, with much of New England remaining on the warmer side. A summer pattern of sunshine and chances for an afternoon thunderstorm looks like the call into next weekend, as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.