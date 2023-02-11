Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield

A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said.

The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital.

They spent the night at the hospital and got home early this morning. The mother has a concussion. Other than that everyone escaped with cuts and bruises, but they said this was all very scary.

Police say multiple 911 calls were made when the tree limb fell from their next-door neighbor's property around 4 o’clock in the afternoon. The family didn’t want to speak on camera, but they told us while the wind was gusting pretty hard yesterday, there wasn’t any big gust when this all happened.

