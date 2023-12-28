Maine

Mother and daughter found dead at Maine dog kennel

Maine State Police say 76-year-old Jean Robinson and 53-year-old Allison Cumming were found dead at Pawsitive Dog Kennel in Farmington

Getty Images

Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter at a dog kennel in Farmington, Maine.

The discovery of two bodies at Pawsitive Dog Kennel on Schoolhouse Road was reported around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, state police said Thursday.

The victims were identified as 76-year-old Jean Robinson and 53-year-old Allison Cumming, a mother and daughter who lived in a separate building on the same property.

Autopsies were conducted Thursday, but police did not release the cause and manner of the victims' deaths to the public.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-778-6311.

More Maine news

13 hours ago

Murder suspect sought after death at Maine liquor store

decision 2024 5 hours ago

Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us