Mother and daughter killed in fire in Connecticut: school official

A student in Norwich Public Schools and her mother have died in a fire, according to the superintendent of schools.

Superintendent Susan Lessard notified the school community on Friday morning.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“It is with profound sorrow that I share heartbreaking news affecting our school community. A devastating house fire recently took the lives of one of our students and her mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” she said in a letter to families in the school district.

The school is following its crisis response protocol to provide help to students and staff.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Lessard said support services are being made available.

“Please keep this family in your hearts and prayers. We will share additional information and any opportunities to support the family as they become available,” the letter goes on to say.