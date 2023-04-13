Mother and Son Hospitalized After Kitchen Fire in Danvers

A woman and a young child were taken to the hospital after a fire Wednesday night at a home in Danvers, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out in a kitchen on a second floor apartment.

The woman and her 2-year-old son were both said to be in stable condition but were suffering from smoke inhalation, according to Danvers Fire Chief Robert Amerault.

There were no injuries reported aside from the smoke inhalation. The Peabody Fire Department also responded.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.