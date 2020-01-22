Local
COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Mother Charged in College Bribery Case to Plead Guilty

Prosecutors say Littlefair hired a consultant to have four classes taken on behalf of her son

A California woman accused of paying a company $9,000 to take online classes for her son at Georgetown University is expected to plead guilty.

Karen Littlefair is scheduled to appear Wednesday in federal court in Boston after reaching a deal with prosecutors. She has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say she hired a consultant to have four classes taken on behalf of her son so he could graduate from Georgetown. 

Prosecutors say they will recommend four months behind bars and a fine.

The case is part of a college admissions scandal that has ensnared dozens of wealthy parents.

