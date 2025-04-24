Massachusetts

Mother of 4 who died in fall at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton ID'd

Police said the woman's death appeared to be accidental

By Marc Fortier, Michael Rosenfield, Thea DiGiammerino and Asher Klein

Authorities have identified the woman who died in a fall at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The Worcester District Attorney's Office identified the woman on Thursday as 49-year-old Carolyn Sanger, of Topsfield.

Sutton Police Chief Tom Calouro said Wednesday that the woman's death appeared to be accidental. Police were informed by a 911 call after family members of the woman found park rangers.

"From the town of Sutton, we extend our sympathies to the family for this tragic, tragic loss," Calouro said.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers were called to the area around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a person who fell and found the victim, who was pronounced dead on scene. Police and the district attorney's office are investigating the case as an unattended death.

The park features trails that lead to large rock formations.

