Mother raccoon reunites with babies that fell into Cape Cod fireplace

Animal rescue workers on Cape Cod reunited a mother raccoon with her babies after they were separated this weekend.

The Cape Wildlife Center responded Sunday to a home in Brewster, Massachusetts, after the babies dropped into the fireplace while the mother remained hidden in the chimney.

The baby raccoons were found to be healthy and well-hydrated, "indicating they have not been separated from mom long," the organization said in a Facebook post.

They were left outside the house in a carrier with "supplemental heat support."

"To encourage mom to leave on her own we suggested the homeowner shine bright lights up into the chimney and play loud music to encourage her to find a new safer spot for her babies," the Cape Wildlife Center wrote.

A trail camera set up to monitor the baby raccoons recorded their mother making two separate trips to relocate them to a new spot.

"This is a very common scenario this time of year with animal moms of all species trying to find locations to use as nests and dens," the organization said. "Using techniques to encourage mom to move her babies on her own is the best way to ensure the family stays together."

The Cape Wildlife Center said it welcomes calls from people who need help humanely removing animals from their homes.

"We are always happy to talk you through how to kindly evict unwanted wild guests so if you find yourself in a similar situation please give us or your local wildlife rehabilitator a call," it said.