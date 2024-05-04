Mother says she reported shooting threat to school weeks before Milton police learned of it

As police investigate allegations that a student threatened to shoot up a school in Milton, Massachusetts, a parent is questioning administrators' handling of the situation.

A woman whose daughter attends Fontbonne Academy, an all-girl Catholic prep school, tells NBC10 Boston she does not think the school took the threat seriously enough.

The mother, who did not want to show her face, says she called the school three weeks ago, hoping something would be done immediately. It wasn't until she called police on her own Monday that action was taken.

Milton police confirmed that was the first they heard of the alleged threat.

"The kids were in harm's way," the woman said.

She told NBC10 Boston the student made verbal threats "to shoot up the school, and to harm the students, as well."

The woman says she called the school April 11, before school vacation, and was shocked to learn the student was at school the first day back, allegedly making more threats.

"I was very, very upset," she said.

She feared the student would retaliate after being questioned by the school.

"Even if she didn't have a firearm, couldn't get hold of one, she could have brought a knife with her," the woman said.

A student is accused of threatening to shoot up the Fontbonne Academy in Milton.

Milton police say they were made aware of the threats Monday night and have since interviewed students, staff and a person of interest.

The following day, parents received an email from the school.

"It is important to emphasize that, after the initial investigation, there was no imminent or credible threat to any student or faculty member of the Fontbonne community," the school said in the email. "We continue to partner with the police."

The student has been suspended pending a police investigation.

Meanwhile, the mother who spoke with NBC10 Boston worries the student will return to Fontbonne.

"You don't know what's going to happen in the future now that she knows she's being investigated," she said.

The mother says other parents are also upset, but are afraid to speak out.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time, but that could change once they complete the investigation.