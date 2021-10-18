Mother, Man Arrested in Connection With Investigation Into Missing NH Boy

Authorities say the mother of a missing 5-year-old boy from New Hampshire and a man she was believed to be with have been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the child's disappearance.

The New Hampshire Division for Children Youth and Families notified police on Thursday that Elijah Lewis was missing. The agency’s involvement with the boy is unclear, but state police said he was last seen by “independent individuals” about six months ago and was never reported missing to authorities before last week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The boy's mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and a man she was with, Joseph Stapf, were arrested Sunday by New York Transit Authority officers in the Bronx on warrants charging them with witness tampering and child endangerment, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said.

The witness tampering charges allege Dauphinais and Stapf each asked other people to lie about Elijah and where he was living, knowing that child protection service workers were searching for him. The endangerment charge alleges that they violated a duty of care, protection or support for Elijah.

Dauphinais and Stapf will be arraigned in the Bronx County Criminal Court in New York City at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities are seeking to have them extradited to New Hampshire. If they agree to waive formal extradition, they are expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua later this week.

Authorities said they are continuing to search for Elijah and are seeking the public's assistance in locating him.

Police used boats to search a lake behind a property in Merrimack, New Hampshire, over the weekend. The waterfront property was Elijah's last known location and home.

Anyone with information about Elijah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Crimeline at (603) 424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381 or (603) MCU-TIPS.