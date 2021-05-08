On Mother's Day Eve, United Way Showers Families With Much-Needed Supplies

On Mother’s Day Eve, one organization hoped to give moms and hard-hit families on the whole a helping hand.

United Way and their community partners provided gifts of supplies to hundreds of families at seven different locations, including one in Dorchester, Massachusetts,

“I have diapers. I have books for my children. I have a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old, and I have a bag of goodies for them, so I can’t wait to go home," one mother said.

Another mother, Janice Torres, knows first-hand why the United Way hosting a region-wide baby shower is essential during the paralyzing days of the pandemic.

“This is very important because a lot of people are out of work right now and it’s very hard just to get diapers and wipes,” she said.

“I’m coming to get some food and I see the clothes, so I want to get some clothes for my baby," a third mother said.

In all, the groups say they donated one-month supply of diapers, wipes and $75 gift cards to 1,000 families facing financial struggles.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on families and the hardest hit families have been those who were already living on the edge," said Dahia Cox, who works with United Way.

“Costs are rising. We know diapers, food, etc., all those staples, are rising in cost and so this is to support all of our families in the community because everybody deserves to meet their basic needs."