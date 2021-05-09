Mother's Day Walk for Peace Returns Virtually

In a virtual fashion, mothers will be walking for peace once again on Sunday.

The 25th annual Mother's Day Walk for Peace, which will be live-streamed on the necn Facebook page, takes place this Mother's Day beginning at 9 a.m.

The event was founded by Chaplain Clementina Chery, whose son, Louis D. Brown, was murdered as a teenager. Her son's namesake is honored through the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, which has a sole mission of creating more peaceful communities and offering support to survivors of victims of violence.

NBC10 Boston morning news anchor Latoyia Edwards is hosting the event, which will feature guests including Patriots safety Devin McCourty and his twin brother, Jason, who recently signed with the Dolphins, as well as Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

The walk is the largest fundraising event for the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, with a goal for this year set at $600,000.

A televised version of the event will air on necn next Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. and on NBC10 Boston Sunday, May 16 at 5 and 11:30 a.m.