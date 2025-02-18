Hearing in Karen Read case scheduled for Tuesday: Watch live at 11 a.m.

A motion hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in the high profile Karen Read case.

Earlier in February, the defense filed a motion to get unredacted documents from the investigation into the death of Sandra Birchmore.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, with her SUV back in 2022 and leaving him to die in the snow.

Her first trial ended in 2024 as a mistrial.

Last week, the state's highest court ruled that the charges against Read should not be dismissed, a decision opposing the defense's effort to have two of her charges dropped.

Prosecutors said Read, a former adjunct professor at Bentley College, and O’Keefe, a 16-year member of the Boston police, had been drinking heavily before she dropped him off at a party at the home of Brian Albert, a fellow Boston officer. They said she hit him with her SUV before driving away. An autopsy found O’Keefe had died of hypothermia and blunt force trauma.

With the retrial just six weeks away, footage of Karen Read's vehicle at the police headquarters in Canton is the subject of a defense motion.

The defense portrayed Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside Albert’s home and then dragged outside. They argued that investigators focused on Read because she was a “convenient outsider” who saved them from having to consider law enforcement officers as suspects.

The defense claims several jurors in the first trial revealed to them that the jury was in agreement that she was not guilty on the charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. They wanted those charges dismissed, saying that trying her again on those charges would amount to double jeopardy.

However, last week's decision, the justices upheld the lower court's decision to deny the motion to dismiss.

"Can posttrial accounts of jurors' private deliberations that are inconsistent with their public communications in court render the declaration of a mistrial improper, or constitute an acquittal, where the jury did not announce or record a verdict in open court? We conclude that they cannot," the decision reads.

Read's attorney said they were considering whether to continue their fight for dismissal.

"While we have great respect for the Commonwealth’s highest court, Double Jeopardy is a federal constitutional right. We are strongly considering whether to seek federal habeas relief from what we continue to contend are violations of Ms. Read’s federally guaranteed constitutional rights," wrote Martin G. Weinberg in a statement.

Legal analyst Michael Coyne said he was not surprised by the ruling, which is consistent with centuries of Massachusetts law.

“The court has a delicate balance and the Supreme Court made clear here that you don’t want to coerce jurors who have a good faith belief in a decision one way or another to change that deeply held belief because they feel intimidated or coerced by the judge," Coyne said.