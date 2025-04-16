Motions hearing Wednesday after full jury seated for Karen Read retrial

Opening statements in the Karen Read retrial are scheduled to begin next week after jury selection concluded Tuesday, but first there will be a motions hearing Wednesday in the case.

Judge Beverly Cannone has already said there will be no court Thursday or Friday, meaning Wednesday's hearing to finalize any pending motions will be the last day before opening statements in Norfolk Superior Court.

One issue that may be discussed at Wednesday's hearing is special prosecutor Hank Brennan's plan to use comments from Read’s interviews to poke holes in her case, including during his opening statements.

Outside of court on Tuesday, Read said bring it on: "I would not have said anything that I wouldn’t say again."

NBC10 legal analyst Michael Coyne called it "highly unusual" for a murder defendant to have spoken in so many interviews, and he said it could hurt her at trial.

“There are ways for many of her statements that are inconsistent that are there in the media, and that's why most criminal lawyers will tell their client just zip your lips and don’t say anything,” he said.

It took 10 days to seat the full jury of nine men and nine women; nearly 600 people were screened. The biggest issue was that nearly 90% of the candidates knew of the case and more than half had already formed an opinion.

Read, who is accused of killing her Boston Police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV three years ago, said outside of court Tuesday that they were pleased with the jury selection.

"We are ready to get this show on the road, and we are happy with this whole process today," Read said. "We are ready right now."

Read denies the charges she's facing, including manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a crash. She claims she's been framed, and her allegations of a cover-up have attracted massive attention to her case.

From the start, legal experts have discussed the challenge of seating a jury in a case as public and controversial as Read's.

“You do have to be worried about stealth jurors who are really under the radar but want to get on,” Coyne said. “Want to have their few moments of fame or even just their voice in the result here.”

This jury selection process took twice as long as it did in the first trial, which ended in a hung jury. Read's retrial is expected to last six to eight weeks.

There was speculation that opening statements in Karen Read's retrial would begin Tuesday, but the day now holds more jury selection in store after Monday began and ended with the number of seated jurors at 16. We recap the latest day of jury selection — more than 500 people have now been screened — and ask legal expert Michael Coyne some of the questions you've been emailing us. Plus, what might the impact be of prosecutors using more of Read's words against her in the second trial?