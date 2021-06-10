Local

Westwood

Motor Home Crashes Into Motel Off Mass. Route 1, Sending Person to Hospital

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle with substantial damage, with part of the motel's roof shearing into the motor home.

By Michael Rosenfield and Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A motor home crashed into the side of a motel off Massachusetts Route 1 in Westwood Thursday, sending one person to the hospital, authorities said.

The crash took place about 3:30 p.m. at a Budget Inn. The injured person was alert and speaking with paramedics when they were taken to a Boston hospital, Westwood fire officials said.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle with substantial damage, with part of the building's roof shearing into the motor home.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or the nature of the person's injuries.

People staying in the motel said the building shook like an earthquake.

This developing story will be updated with more information.

