Motorboat and sailboat crash off coast of Weymouth

A crash involving a motorboat and a sailboat is under investigation off the coast of Grape Island in Weymouth on Friday, according to Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Few details, including what led to the incident, were immediately available. Aerial photos showed a submerged boat in the Hingham Bay.

Environmental Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.