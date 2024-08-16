Hingham

Motorboat and sailboat crash off coast of Weymouth

Aerial photos showed a submerged boat in the Hingham Bay

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A crash involving a motorboat and a sailboat is under investigation off the coast of Grape Island in Weymouth on Friday, according to Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Few details, including what led to the incident, were immediately available. Aerial photos showed a submerged boat in the Hingham Bay.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Environmental Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hingham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us