A fatal car crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle is being investigated by state and local police.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday on 495 South in the area of exit 8, according to Massachusetts State Police. The Raynham Fire Department responded followed by state troopers.

No further information was immediately available.