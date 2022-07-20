Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Motorcycle Driver Dead After Crash Into Telephone Pole in Exeter, RI, Police Say

The single-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night on Sutherland Road, according to state police.

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

The driver of a motorcycle has died after crashing in Exeter Tuesday night, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

State troopers responded to the wreck on Sunderland Road at around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The motorcycle left the road while it was traveling north and hit a telephone pole not far from Route 102, according to troopers.

The driver, identified by police as William Gavitt, a 32-year-old from West Kingston, was seriously injured and later pronounced dead at Kent County Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck. Police didn't immediately say what they think caused the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Rhode Island News

Rhode Island 17 hours ago

Man Charged With Murdering Woman in Exeter, RI

Providence Jul 19

RI Strip Club Robbed of $22,000 in 1 Dollar Bills, Manager Says

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us