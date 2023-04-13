Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Charlemont

Motorcycle Driver Dead Following Crash on Route 2 in Franklin County

By Matt Fortin

A motorcycle driver died on Wednesday following a crash on Route 2 in Charlemont, Massachusetts, according to state police.

The crash happened around 1 p.m., when the driver of a Jeep was trying to pull a U-turn, troopers said. As the Jeep driver was turning back into the road after pulling over, a motorcycle hit the SUV, according to authorities.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Gregory Herzig, 66, of Colrain, was taken to a hosptial, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The crash is still being investigated.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Western Mass. News

Springfield Mar 30

Two Dead After Early-Morning Fire in Springfield

Springfield Mar 22

Baby Abandoned in Springfield Survived on Doorstep Nearly 2 Days

This article tagged under:

Charlemont
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us