Motorcycle driver dies after colliding with SUV in Nashua, NH

A 30-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Monday.

Nashua police said in a social media post at 5:24 p.m. Monday that they had shut down westbound traffic on Amherst Street due to a crash. In a press release issued Tuesday, they said the crash occurred in the area of Capitol Street and involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified by police as Edward Hacker, of Nashua, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old man, was not injured in the crash and police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been filed, and Nashua police are continuing to investigate the cause.

Amherst Street reopened to eastbound and westbound traffic around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information that can aid in the investigation is asked to call the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.