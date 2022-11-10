Motorcycle Driver Has Minor Injuries After Crash Involving State Police Cruiser

A motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash that also involved a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, according to a spokesperson with the agency.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 95 northbound, north of Exit 21 in Walpole, according to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan with MSP.

The driver of a BMW motorcycle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Additional circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been made available.

The crash is under investigation.