Motorcycle Driver in Critical Condition After Crash in Chelmsford

The driver of a motorcycle was seriously hurt during a crash with another vehicle Sunday morning in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, according to authorities in the town.

The Chelmsford Police Department said in a news release that it responded to the cash at the intersection of Princeton Street and Richardson Road before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

When police, EMS and fire crews got to the intersection, they found the motorcyclist — a 31-year-old man — laying on the ground. He was taken by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he remained in critical condition as of Monday morning, police said.

The 76-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved, who is also a man, was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Massachusetts State Police also responded to assist with the scene, and Billerica police officers are still investigating. There have been no charges or citations filed as of Monday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Chelmsford Police Officer Matthew Fernald at (978) 256-2521, ext. 301.

Additional circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.