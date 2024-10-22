Motorcycle hits pedestrian at Mass. and Cass

Two people were hospitalized Monday after a motorcycle hit a pedestrian in Boston.
Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The motorcyclist and the person who were hit were hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately known.
No further information was immediately available.
