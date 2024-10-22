Boston

Motorcycle hits pedestrian at Mass. and Cass

Boston police say two people were hospitalized in a pedestrian crash near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard

By Jericho Tran

Two people were hospitalized Monday after a motorcycle hit a pedestrian in Boston.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The motorcyclist and the person who were hit were hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

