Motorcycle rider dies in collision that injured 2nd driver on Cape Cod, police say

A motorcyclist was killed and a driver seriously hurt in a collision on Cape Cod Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The motorcycle hit a vehicle that was pulling onto West Falmouth Highway/Route 28 in Falmouth, Massachusetts, about 1:27 p.m., local police said. The rider was thrown from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was seriously hurt but is expected to survive after also being rushed to the hospital, according to police.

The motorcyclist, who died at the hospital, was identified as Kenneth Lavache, a 65-year-old Hudson resident.

The crash was investigation by state police. While Falmouth police said the vehicle had failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle, they didn't say if the its driver would face charges.