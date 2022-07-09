Motorcycle, SUV Crash in Chelsea

A motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Saturday, police said.

The crash took place on Eastern Avenue near Bellingham Street, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

Police didn't immediately share if anyone was hurt in the crash. State police were assisting with the investigation.

The crashed motorcycle was on its side, by debris and surrounded by police tape, at the scene of the incident. The SUV had damage on its rear fender.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.