Motorcyclist Arrested, Facing DWI Charge After NH Trooper Clocked Him at 171 mph

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving over 170 mph -- while intoxicated -- in Exeter, New Hampshire.

State police say troopers were conducting routine traffic enforcement when one of them spotted a motorcycle that was clearly speeding.

The bike was initially clocked at 120 mph before it sped up to 160 mph, state police say.

A trooper who was positioned well ahead of the motorcycle was alerted, and police say they coordinated a plan to stop the reckless driver. After the second trooper obtained a speed recording of 171 mph, the motorcyclist was pulled over and arrested. He has since been identified as Christopher Unghire, of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

State police shared a picture on social media of the radar gun, showing the blistering and unsafe speed. The rear tire of the Unghire's bike can also be seen just beyond the speed gun.

Police did not say if Unghire was wearing a helmet, though one can be seen in the picture.

According to state police, Unghire was charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due in Hampton Circuit Court on June 1. Attorney information was not immediately available.