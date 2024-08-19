Motorcyclist critically injured after hitting parked vehicle in Hyde Park

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday when a motorcycle crashed into a parked vehicle in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Boston police responded to the area of 121 Thompson Street around 6:44 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident and found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Homicide detectives and members of the fatal collision team were requested and responded to the scene, police say.

Further information was not immediately available.

An investigation is active and ongoing.