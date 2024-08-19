Boston

Motorcyclist critically injured after hitting parked vehicle in Hyde Park

Homicide detectives and members of the fatal collision team were requested and responded to the scene, Boston police say.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday when a motorcycle crashed into a parked vehicle in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Boston police responded to the area of 121 Thompson Street around 6:44 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident and found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Homicide detectives and members of the fatal collision team were requested and responded to the scene, police say.

Further information was not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us