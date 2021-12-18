Local

Motorcyclist Dies in Fiery Crash in Bolton

The name of the person who died wasn't provided, and officials didn't say how they believed the crash happened

By Avantika Panda

A man is dead and another injured after a motorcycle and car collided and burst into flames in Bolton, Massachusetts, Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the crash at about 4:45 p.m. on Wattaquadock Hill Road near Old Bay Road, Bolton police said.

A person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The name of the person who died wasn't provided, and officials didn't say how they believed the crash happened.

The crash remains under investigation by local and state police, along with county prosecutors.

