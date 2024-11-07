New Hampshire

Motorcyclist dies after crash Wednesday in Bedford, NH

The off-ramp from Raymond Wieczorek Drive onto South River Road was closed for over two hours for the investigation

By Marc Fortier

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

A 33-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

State police said they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on the off-ramp from Raymond Wieczorek Drive onto South River Road in Bedford around 5:09 p.m. Wednesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Their preliminary investigation determined that Brandon G. Roy, of Nashua, was riding a 2020 Honda motorcycle on the off-ramp when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn, lost control of the bike and crashed. The off-ramp was closed while the Bedford Fire Department attempted to provide life-saving measures. He was taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead.

The off-ramp reopened around 7:30 p.m. after state police completed their on-scene investigation. They were assisted by Bedford police and fire and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Noah Brown at 603-223-4381 or noah.c.brown@dos.nh.gov.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 10 hours ago

Police shoot and kill man following standoff at NH bed and breakfast

New Hampshire Nov 6

Burglar caught on security cam breaking into NH home, leading to 3-hour manhunt

New Hampshire Nov 6

3 people rescued as fire burns through NH building under construction, neighboring home

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us