Motorcyclist dies after crash Wednesday in Bedford, NH

A 33-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

State police said they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on the off-ramp from Raymond Wieczorek Drive onto South River Road in Bedford around 5:09 p.m. Wednesday.

Their preliminary investigation determined that Brandon G. Roy, of Nashua, was riding a 2020 Honda motorcycle on the off-ramp when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn, lost control of the bike and crashed. The off-ramp was closed while the Bedford Fire Department attempted to provide life-saving measures. He was taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead.

The off-ramp reopened around 7:30 p.m. after state police completed their on-scene investigation. They were assisted by Bedford police and fire and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Noah Brown at 603-223-4381 or noah.c.brown@dos.nh.gov.