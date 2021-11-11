Local

Athol

Motorcyclist Dies in Athol Crash

The victim, a 25-year-old male from Athol, died in a single-vehicle crash

By Jake Levin

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Route 2 in Athol, Massachusetts Wednesday, state police confirmed.

The driver, a 25-year-old male from Athol, was traveling eastbound in Athol when he crashed his motorcycle, according to Massachusetts State Police, who responded to the scene around 4 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released.

Following the crash, all lanes on Route 2 were closed as part of the investigation into the crash. All lanes weren't fully reopened until nearly 10 p.m., state police said.

