Motorcyclist injured in South Boston hit-and-run crash, police say

Boston police are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist Monday afternoon.

Officers responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Old Colony Avenue in South Boston. A man was found injured on his motorcycle.

The man was transported to an area hospital, police said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the driver of a sedan who fled the scene, but did not immediately have a description of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.