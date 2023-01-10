Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Hudson

Motorcyclist Killed During Crash With Sedan in Hudson, NH

The name of the man killed has not been released

By Matt Fortin

A motorcyclist died following a crash Monday night in Hudson, New Hampshire, according to first responders in the town.

Hudson police and fire responded to Route 102 for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to the police department. When crews got to the crash, they began treating the hurt motorcyclist, but he died on scene, according to a news release.

Investigators determined that the motorcycle, heading west, crashed into the passenger side of a Mazda sedan driving eastbound and making a left turn. The driver of the sedan wasn't hurt.

Police noted that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, and also said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A crash investigation remained underway. Police have not released the name of the man killed.

More New Hampshire News

cold case 16 hours ago

DNA IDs Boston Woman Found Dead in NH Woods in 1971; Police Searching for Her Killer

New Hampshire Jan 8

Most Stores Reopen After Rock Slide, Gas Leak at Merrimack Outlets

This article tagged under:

Hudson
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us