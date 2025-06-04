Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Litchfield, NH

A motorcyclist is dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Litchfield, New Hampshire.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Litchfield police and fire, along with a Hudson ambulance, responded to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle crash in front of 519 Charles Bancroft Highway.

When they arrived, responding officers found a Toyota RAV4 and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the southbound travel lane.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified by police as 41-year-old Jean Lopes, of Hudson, was found unresponsive in the roadway and later pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted by the state medical examiner's officer.

Preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle struck the rear of the Toyota. Witnesses told police the Toyota was in the process of reversing onto Charles Bancroft Highway when it was struck from behind by the motorcycle.

An investigation into the exact circumstances that led to the crash is being conducted by Litchfield and Hudson police.

Charles Bancroft Highway was closed for several hours in the area of the crash as a result of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Trevor Roche of the Litchfield Police Department at 603-424-4047 or via email at troche@litchfieldpd.com.