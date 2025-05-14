Motorcyclist killed in crash in Brookline, NH

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Brookline, New Hampshire, police say.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brookline police, fire and ambulance responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Route 13.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Preliminary investigation determined that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Joshua Christiana, of Milford, was headed southbound on Route 13, about to make a left turn into a driveway, when it was struck from behind by a Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by 33-year-old Jean-Paul Doiron, of Brookline.

Doiron provided first aid until emergency services arrived.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Christiana was taken by Brookline Ambulance to a Nashua hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Doiron was not injured.

Route 13 was closed for several hours while the scene was investigated.

Police have not announced any charges in connection with the crash.

They said the crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information that could assist them is being asked to call Brookline police at 603-673-3755.