Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lynn

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to Boston Street around 11 a.m. for the crash. The male motorcyclist had serious injuries when they arrived on scene. He was taken to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has not been publicly identified.

The Lynn Police Traffic Unit and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating the crash.

More information was not immediately released.