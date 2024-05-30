New Hampshire

Motorcyclist killed in crash in NH, police say

By Staff Reports

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A 68-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. in the area of Union and Willow streets, Manchester police said.

A 16-year-old boy from Chester, who was driving a 2016 Ford Escape, wasn't injured in the crash, police said.

Christopher Leitz, of Merrimack, was riding a 2019 Honda motorcycle. He died from his injuries, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

