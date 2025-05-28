Motorcyclist killed in crash in Pelham, NH

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning in Pelham, New Hampshire, according to police.

Pelham police said they responded to a crash involving a Harley-Davidson Dyna motorcycle and a Chevrolet Express van around 6:48 a.m. at the intersection of Mammoth and Nashua roads. When emergency crews arrived, the driver of the motorcycle was unresponsive. Police and fire personnel performed live saving measures, but the motorcycle driver died at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified by police as 24-year-old Pantelis Patistas, of Hudson

The driver of the van, identified as 22-year-old Jake Doyle, of Londonderry, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle was driving north on Mammoth Road. The van was driving south on Mammoth Road and was in the process of taking a left turn onto Nashua Road. Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. The scene was closed for a time on Wednesday morning due to the ongoing investigation.

No further details have been released.