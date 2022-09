A man was killed Wednesday night after crashing his motorcycle on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, New Hampshire, state police announced.

The fatal crash happened on Route 3 southbound, at the Exit 13 off-ramp, state police said on Twitter.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police did not identify the victim or say what may have caused the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.