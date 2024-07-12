Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Groton

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Groton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Officials say 27-year-old Cody Trudell, 27 of Ayer was struck head-on by a vehicle that swerved into his lane while traveling on the opposite side of Boston Road Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The other driver, identified as a 20-year-old woman from Townsend, stayed at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Groton Police Department and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Further details were not immediately available.