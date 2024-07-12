Groton

Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Groton

Officials the 27-year-old motorcyclist was struck head-on by a vehicle that swerved into his lane while traveling on the opposite side of Boston Road

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Groton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Officials say 27-year-old Cody Trudell, 27 of Ayer was struck head-on by a vehicle that swerved into his lane while traveling on the opposite side of Boston Road Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The other driver, identified as a 20-year-old woman from Townsend, stayed at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Groton Police Department and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Further details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us