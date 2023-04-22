Local

MERRIMACK

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Merrimack, NH

Police said the vehicles were traveling opposite directions on Back River Road by Spring Pond Road when the motorcycle crossed the center line and hit the truck

By Thea DiGiammerino

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck in Merrimack, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

Police said the vehicles were traveling opposite directions on Back River Road by Spring Pond Road when the motorcycle crossed the center line and hit the truck.

The rider, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the pickup was treated on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

