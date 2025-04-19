Motorcyclist killed in late-night crash in Hudson, NH

Police say one person is dead following a motorcycle crash Friday night in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Hudson police and fire responded to Old Derry Road around 11:12 p.m. Friday for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle into a telephone pole. When they arrived, they began administering life-saving measures to the driver of the motorcycle but were unsuccessful and the driver died at the scene.

The driver's name has not been released pending the notification of family.

The initial crash investigation determined that the 2005 Harley-Davidson was traveling west on Old Derry Road when it struck the telephone pole. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Old Derry Road was closed for a time due to the crash investigation, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to call 603-886-6011.