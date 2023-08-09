Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Methuen

Motorcyclist killed in Methuen crash

A 28-year-old man from Haverhill, Massachusetts, was killed in a crash with a Jeep Wrangler in Methuen

NBC10 Boston

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Police were called around 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lowell Street and Arnold Street, where a motorcycle and a Jeep Wrangler collided.

The motorcycle's operator, a 28-year-old Haverhill man, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MethuenMassachusettscrash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us