Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire following crash with pickup truck

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a pickup truck on Saturday night on Second New Hampshire Turnpike in Windsor, New Hampshire.

Police say a pickup truck hauling a trailer was making a left turn onto an unpaved residential driveway when a motorcyclist tried to pass the vehicle on the left side. The motorcyclist -- whom authorities identified as Scott A. Richer, 55, of Manchester, New Hampshire -- crashed into the side of the turning pickup and was thrown from his motorcycle before becoming trapped under the trailer.

The pickup truck driver along with Good Samaritans worked to lift the trailer and free Richer from underneath. Richer was then taken to Concord Hospital, where he later died.

According to police, witnesses have reported that a second motorcyclist was riding with Richer at the time of the crash and left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the crash, including the identity of the second motorcyclist, is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.