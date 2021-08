One person has died as the result of a motorcycle crash in Newton, Massachusetts late Friday.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that a single motorcyclist, who'd been traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in Newton, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday.

The motorcyclist was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital, state police said, where they were pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported from the crash, which shut down the left two lanes on I-95 North.